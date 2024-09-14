2 residents accuse Bulacao officials of graft and corruption

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two residents of Brgy. Bulacao in Cebu City have asked the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate their barangay officials whom they accused of graft and corruption.

Complainants Cielito Dacaymat Suerte and Christianito Requeron III said that their barangay officials led by Barangay Captain Junah Babatuan-Abellanosa committed violations of Republic Act No. 30 19 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Also subject of their complaint are members of the Barangay Council, Barangay Treasurer Karen Caneda, Barangay Secretary Jo Angelyn Yap, and property custodian Jake Villanueva.

Suerte and Requeron asked the Office of the Ombudsman probe their barangay officials so that appropriate charges may be filed against them in court.

Bulacao Barangay Captain Babatuan-Abellanosa is yet to issue her comment on the accusations against her and other barangay officials. Messages that were sent to her number remained unanswered as of this writing.

Anomalous

In the complaint that they filed on September 12, Suerte and Requeron alleged that barangay only issues acknowledgement receipts for its waterworks program and for the rental of vehicles, instead of an official receipt.

The two complainants said they also found it anomalous for the barangay officials to sell scrap coming from demolished barangay structures without proper disposition and accounting, a violation of Commission Audit (COA) regulations.

“Such scraps was allegedly sold by trusted allies of the barangay chairperson. Some of the scrap came from the demolished gymnasium and swimming pool. Moreover, vehicles considered as junk and beyond repair were sold as scrap during [teh] previous barangay administration,” read part of the complaint.

Moreover, the complainants alleged that Brgy. Bulacao is collecting fees from small and large businesses without proper accounting while chair rentals were hefty. Also, they alleged that irregularities were committed in the implementation of the barangay hall project worth P4 million.

Anti-Epal Law

In addition to accusations of graft, the complainants alleged that the barangay captain also violated the Anti-Epal Law of 2019 for the display of her photos on government projects.

“It has been observed that the image of the barangay captain are seen in tarpaulins and signages near barangay property and even on official documents, such as office stationaries and barangay clearances, among others,” they said.

