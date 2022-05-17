SEA Games: Rubilen Amit captures women’s 9-ball gold

HANOI, Vietnam — Rubilen Amit staved off a mini-rally by Singaporean rival Jessica Tan to handily win, 7-2, the women’s 9-ball gold medal on Tuesday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games

The Filipino former world champion quickly took a 3-0 lead in their final prompting Tan to call a timeout.

When play resumed, the 40-year-old Amit encountered a rough fourth rack where she scratched twice, allowing the Singaporean to take the next two racks.

But there’s no stopping the pride of Mandaue City as she displayed composure worthy of a multiple SEA Games champion.

She next pounced on a missed corner 1-ball and rode on that momentum to claim her third 9-ball title in the biennial meet and ninth overall, including golds in 8-ball and 10-ball.

It was the country’s first gold medal in billiards and snookers with a few more expected including Jeffrey Roda in the final of the snookers singles late Tuesday.

The Filipinos are also guaranteed gold in the men’s 9-ball after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua both made the final. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Diaz, 3 Cebuanos banner PH weightlifting team to Vietnam SEAG this May

Read more: https://sports.inquirer.net/462887/sea-games-rubilen-amit-captures-womens-9-ball-gold#ixzz7TY9SmeZx

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy