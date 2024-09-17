Cebu City eyes purchase of electric buses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is planning to purchase electric vehicle buses (e-buses), Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said.

Garcia said at least 10 percent of the city government’s fleet of green buses would be electric in the future, to save fuel and due to its environmental benefits.

READ MORE:

BCDA, transport firms launch PH’s 1st self-driving bus service

Double-decker buses like Singapore to traverse CBRT route

Garcia said the city government would spend at least P10 million per month on fuel in the city-owned vehicles.

“In line with our conservation measures sa Cebu City Hall nga dako kaayo ta’g gasto, it can also importantly lessen the carbon footprint in here sa atoang society,” Garcia said.

(In line with our conservation measures in Cebu City hall that our spending is big, it can also importantly lessen the carbon footprint in here in our society.)

Moreover, Garcia said the e-buses would be purely powered by battery, referring to the electric bus he saw and was among in the 10 modern jeepneys that were launched on Monday by Arrow Bus Transport.

Garcia, however, could not provide the specific amount allocated for the purchase of the e-buses since there wasn’t any formal proposal yet.

But he said its acquisition had already a budget appropriation under the Department of General Services (DGS).

Meanwhile, he clarified that once they purchased the e-buses, the green buses would not be phased out but these would serve as “back up buses.”

“But eventually, once we learn already nga efficient na gyud ang atong paggamit sa bag-ong buses then maybe we can put it up for sale. Of course, this depends on the Commission on Audit guidelines that we have to follow,” Garcia added.

(But eventually, once we learn already that these are really efficient that we can use these new buses then maybe we can put it up for sale. Of course, this depends on the Commission on Audit guidelines that we have to follow.)

Garcia also said he would be asking the DGS to make a computation on how much the city government can save in using e-buses compared with using the green buses in the city.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP