Daily Gospel, September 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 20, 2024, which is the Friday of the Twenty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 8, 1-3.

Jesus journeyed from one town and village to another, preaching and proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God.

Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out, Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza, Susanna, and many others who provided for them out of their resources.