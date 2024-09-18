Daily Gospel, September 18

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 18, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 7, 31-35.

Jesus said to the crowds: “To what shall I compare the people of this generation? What are they like?

They are like children who sit in the marketplace and call to one another, ‘We played the flute for you, but you did not dance. We sang a dirge, but you did not weep.’

For John the Baptist came neither eating food nor drinking wine, and you said, ‘He is possessed by a demon.’

The Son of Man came eating and drinking and you said, ‘Look, he is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’

But wisdom is vindicated by all her children.”