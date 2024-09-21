Daily Gospel, September 21

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 20, 2024, which is the the feast of Saint Matthew, apostle and evangelist.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 9-13.

As Jesus passed by, he saw a man named Matthew sitting at the customs post. He said to him, “Follow me.” And he got up and followed him.

While he was at table in his house, many tax collectors and sinners came and sat with Jesus and his disciples.

The Pharisees saw this and said to his disciples, “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?”

He heard this and said, “Those who are well do not need a physician, but the sick do.

Go and learn the meaning of the words, ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ I did not come to call the righteous but sinners.”