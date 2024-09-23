Bato told by House solons: Stop hiding behind VP Sara

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has been urged by senior lawmakers at the House of Representatives to face the chamber’s quad committee as the architect of the past administration’s war on drugs.

One legislator even advised him to quit hiding behind Vice President Sara Duterte’s skirt.

Dela Rosa’s allegation that former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog’s testimony before the House’s super panel was part of a demolition job against the Vice President and her allies for the 2028 polls has been dismissed by Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop.

The quad committee’s inquiry has also been branded by the senator as a a mere “fishing expedition.”

Acop is vice chair of the House committees on dangerous drugs and on public order and safety, on human rights and on public accounts—the four panels of the quad committee looking into the link between the Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) and the extrajudicial killings in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, narcotics trade and other syndicated crimes.

He is also vice chair of the House committee on good government and public accountability, which has launched a probe of the alleged irregular budget spending of the Office of the Vice President since 2022.

“There’s no demolition job here, only legitimate questions that need clear answers,” said the veteran lawmaker. “Senator Dela Rosa should be man enough to face the facts and take responsibility, instead of hiding behind Vice President Sara’s skirt.”

“Former Mayor Mabilog’s testimony is crucial. Our goal is to craft laws that will put an end to these crimes, not to play political games,” he said. “The [quad] committee’s job is to investigate and craft laws to stop these crimes. We don’t care about the 2028 elections. What’s important is giving justice to the victims.”

Mabilog had testified that he was forced to flee the country after he was included in former President Rodrigo Durterte’s narcolist as a drug protector and after receiving death threats. He also claimed he was forced to tag as drug lords former Senators Franklin Drilon and Mar Roxas.

