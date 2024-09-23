Ricardo Cepeda mi-pyansa sa iyang kaso nga estafa

Nakagawas na sa prisohan ang beteranong aktor nga si Ricardo Cepeda human sa onse ka buwan nga pagkabilango sa Cagayan Provincial Jail sa Tuguegarao City.

Gipasakahan si Ricardo og kaso nga syndicated estafa human maapil ang iyang pangan sa usa ka investment scheme.

Ang partner ni Ricardo, ang kanhi aktres ug model nga si Marina Benepayo, ang mipahibaw sa iyang paggawas na sa prisohan.

Sa iyang social media account, gipakita ni Marina ang video nila ni Ricardo samtang nanayaw sila sa kanta ni Elvis Presley nga “Don’t Be Cruel.”

“He’s finally going home! Thank you for your prayers,” caption ni Marina sa maong video.

Sa iyang Instagram, mi post usab siya “#11months and finally, he’s going home! God is Good! Thank you, everyone for your prayers (red heart and praying hearts emojis). #ricardocepeda #life #love #family #lifegoeson.”

Sa laing post sa iyang Facebook, gisuwat ni Marina ang, “Richard is coming home, finally!!!! Thank you, God for your continuing guidance, never mo kami pinabayaan despite the challenge.”

“Thankful for the strength you have given us throughout. Thank you everyone also for your prayers,” dugang niya. Iya usab nga giubanan ang iyang post sa mga hashtag nga #GodIsGood, #LifeGoesOn, #thankyouGod, #11monthsofwaiting, #ricardocepeda, #love, #family at #life.”

Gidakop si Ricardo sa mga pulis niadtong Oktobre 7, 2023 sa Caloocan City basi sa warrant og arrest nga gipirmahan ni Judge Gemma Bucayo-Madrid sa Regional Trial Court Branch 12 sa Sanchez Mira, Cagayan.

Sa sayo pa, iya na nga gi-klaro nga wala siyay kalabutan sa maong investment scheme. Matud niya nga endorser lang siya sa gi-reklamo nga kumpanya.