Pacquiao congratulates Jerusalem on successful title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, the legendary eight-division world champion and former senator, extended his heartfelt congratulations to reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem following his impressive title defense in Manila.

In a brief yet inspiring video message, Pacquiao praised Jerusalem for his unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis Castillo of Mexico on September 22, held at Mandaluyong City College.

The judges scored the bout 120-107, 120-107, and 118-109, proving Jerusalem’s dominant outing, which included a knockdown of Castillo in the opening round.

“Hello, Melvin Jerusalem! Congratulations on your last fight. I’m so happy for you,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao also thanked WBC top honco Mauricio Sulaiman for allowing Jerusalem to defend his title in the Philippines.

“I would like to thank Mauricio Sulaiman for providing opportunities for my fellow boxers. I look forward to seeing you in future promotions,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao played a pivotal role in securing the venue for Jerusalem’s title defense in the Philippines rather than Mexico.

Collaborating closely with Jerusalem’s promoter, JC Manangquil, Pacquiao ensured that the bout was featured as the main event of his “Blow-by-Blow” fight card, which also showcased the return of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Jerusalem’s trainer, Michael Domingo, previously noted that the team opted against defending the title in Mexico despite being offered a more lucrative purse.

Instead, they chose to prioritize the opportunity to fight in front of Filipino fans, a decision that ultimately paid off with a successful and memorable title defense.

