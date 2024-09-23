Jerusalem outclasses Mexican challenger, retains title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem delivered on his promise, showcasing a masterful display of skill and determination to retain his WBC world minimumweight title on Sunday evening, September 22, in Mandaluyong City.

Before an enthusiastic Filipino crowd, Jerusalem outclassed Mexico’s top-ranked challenger, Luis “Flechita” Castillo, in a commanding performance that ended with a unanimous decision victory.

The judges’ scorecards left no doubt, 120-107, 120-107, and 118-109, all in favor of the reigning champion.

READ MORE:

Jerusalem and Castillo show mutual respect, promise a great world title bout

Mexican challenger tells Melvin Jerusalem to enjoy last days as champion

Jerusalem’s punching power peaks for title defense, trainer claims

For Jerusalem, this win marked a critical milestone in his career, as it signified redemption after the heartbreak of losing his WBO world minimumweight belt to Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo in May 2023.

From the opening bell, Jerusalem set the tone, flooring Castillo in the very first round with a perfectly timed right hand.

The Mexican, known for his height and reach, found himself unable to exploit those physical advantages as Jerusalem’s relentless pressure and ring generalship smothered any opportunity for a comeback.

Round after round, the Filipino champion piled on points, displaying the poise and precision that have become his trademarks.

READ MORE: Jerwin Ancajas wins comeback fight via disqualification

Jerusalem’s performance not only reaffirmed his status as a world-class champion but also propelled his record to 23-3, with 12 wins coming by knockout.

Castillo, tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career, now stands at 21-1 (12 KOs) after his debut bout outside of Mexico.

With this emphatic victory, the 30-year-old Cebu-based fighter sets his sights on reclaiming the WBO world minimumweight title from the man who took it from him—Oscar Collazo. For Jerusalem, the road to redemption continues, and the boxing world watches closely as he seeks to unify the division.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP