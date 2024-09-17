Jerusalem and Castillo show mutual respect, promise a great world title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, and his challenger, Mexico’s Luis “Flechita” Castillo, faced off for the first time during a press conference on Tuesday, September 17, in Manila, ahead of their highly anticipated world title bout on Sunday, September 22.

Both fighters exuded confidence while displaying mutual respect, a refreshing contrast to the typical pre-fight posturing. Despite the absence of trash talk, Jerusalem and Castillo promised an electrifying showdown worthy of the WBC world title.

Castillo, the undefeated No. 1 contender, enters the fight with an impressive 21-0 record, including 13 knockouts.

Despite competing outside of Mexico for the first time, he expressed confidence in his ability to dethrone Jerusalem on foreign soil.

“I’m confident we will win this fight. It’s going to be tough, but we’ve prepared thoroughly. This is a huge opportunity, and we plan to seize it,” Castillo declared.

“This is a different challenge for me, but we’re motivated. Our goal is to become world champions, and we’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen.”

On the other side, Jerusalem (22-3, 12 KOs) is looking to defend his title in front of his home crowd for the first time, eager to erase the memory of his devastating loss in Puerto Rico last year.

He was stopped by hometown favorite Oscar Collazo in a bid for the WBO world minimumweight title, a bitter defeat that has fueled his comeback.

This time, Jerusalem will have the backing of his countrymen, thanks to the efforts of his promoter JC Manangquil and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who have ensured that this world title clash will headline the “Blow-by-Blow” event on September 22 at Mandaluyong City College in Manila.

“I’m excited to defend my world title here at home. I’m extremely grateful to Sir Manny Pacquiao and Sir JC Manangquil for making this possible,” said Jerusalem.

