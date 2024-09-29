Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Poro, Camotes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Cebu on Sunday, September 29, with tremors felt in different parts of the island province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) located the epicenter of the earthquake southwest of Poro town in Camotes, northern Cebu. The quake, which struck at 2:53 p.m., measured 5.0 in the Richter scale, and with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Phivolcs recorded tremors in other parts of Cebu, with Intensity 3 felt in San Fernando, Cebu.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), urged Oponganons to immediately report any damages caused by the earthquake.

“Pls chat your report dinhi kung dunay naguba, nabiktima ug nag-kinahanglan ug tabang,” he said in a social media post.

Bañacia also urged those in Olango Island and the island barangays of Caubian, Pangan-an, and Caoghagan to submit a rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA).

ALSO READ:

Magnitude 6 earthquake shakes Leyte

EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know

EXPLAINER: The series of earthquakes in Mindanao, and why Cebu can feel the tremors

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP