Magnitude 6 earthquake shakes Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has rattled Leyte, Philippines, on the early evening of Friday, May 3.

According to the data released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the seismic activity occurred at 06:16 p.m. local time.

Its epicenter pinpointed at coordinates 10.83°N, 125.30°E, approximately 32 kilometers south and 65 degrees east of Dulag, Leyte.

The seismic data also recorded that the earthquake had a shallow depth of 8 kilometers, which intensifies the impact on the affected areas.

Several reports indicated that the quake’s force was felt across Leyte, with varying degrees of intensity recorded in different locations.

In Dulag, Leyte, the earthquake reached an intensity level VI. This signifies strong tremors that could cause moderate to heavy damage to vulnerable structures.

Meanwhile, areas including Abuyog, Mahaplag, and Burauen experienced intensity level V tremors. This indicates significant shaking capable of causing light to moderate damage.

While there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.

The Philippines, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity, which means earthquakes are a common occurrence in the region.

Local authorities are expected to conduct further assessments to determine the extent of the earthquake’s impact and provide necessary assistance to affected communities.

Updates on the situation are anticipated as more information becomes available.

