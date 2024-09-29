Echavez leads USJ-R Jaguars to first win in Cesafi Season 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elmer Echavez, the veteran team captain of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, paved the way to their first victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24.

The Jaguars secured a hard-fought 73-69 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Saturday evening, September 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Echavez, who has been the Jaguars’ primary offensive, delivered a stellar performance. The seasoned captain poured in 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while also contributing four rebounds, three steals, and an assist, as the Jaguars earned their first win in two games.

Supporting Echavez was Al James Calizar, the only other Jaguar to score in double figures.

Calizar posted 13 points alongside seven rebounds and one steal, helping the team to secure the victory.

Help also came from Sam Melicor, Rodge Balbao, and Felvic Dorado, who combined for 22 points.

USC Warriors

In contrast, USC saw four players score in double figures, led by former Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobra standout Kyle Maglinte.

In his debut for the Warriors, Maglinte registered a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. James Gica matched his 13 points, while ex-Cobra Rey Enriquez added 11, and Bryle Puntual chipped in 10 points.

Despite the balanced effort, USC fell short, dropping to a 0-2 start under head coach Paul Joven.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, featuring eight lead changes and ten ties. USJ-R briefly pulled ahead by eight points in the fourth quarter, 64-56, only to see the Warriors battle back and momentarily take the lead, 68-67.

However, a late surge from the Jaguars allowed them to reclaim the advantage and close out the win.

The victory was part of a memorable evening for the Jaguars’ newly appointed head coach Julius Cadavis, who also celebrated a triumph with USJ-R’s Baby Jaguars.

The high school squad pulled off a 75-71 upset over defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

