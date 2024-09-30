Three dead bodies found in Daanbantayan’s bushy area

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three individuals were found dead in a bushy area of Barangay Pajo, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu, on Monday morning, September 30, 2024, at around 7 a.m.

Police Staff Sergeant George Chavez, desk officer of the Daanbantayan Police Station, identified the victims as Leo Andrino Rodrigo, a resident of the said barangay; Randolf Russel Circon, a resident of Barangay Lano, Daanbantayan; and Calixto Mahayahay, a resident of Barangay Población, Daanbantayan.

Chavez said that a concerned citizen informed them about the bodies found in the area.

Several wounds were found on the victims’ bodies.

He stated that the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still processing the crime scene as of this writing.

He added that they already have persons of interest in the case.

Currently, they are still determining the motive for the crime. /clorenciana

READ: Hammered to death in Daanbantayan: Father kills ‘sleeping son’ after argument

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP