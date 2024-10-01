It’s October! Here are what to expect this month

CEBU CITY, Philippines– October in the Philippines is a month that signals the arrival of cooler winds, preparations for year-end festivities, and a variety of cultural, political, and seasonal events.

To prepare you for the 10th month of the year, here is a list of what to expect this month.

Cooler weather, typhoons

As October rolls in, the country begins transitioning from the wet season to the cooler months of the northeast monsoon or “Amihan.” The weather becomes more pleasant, with cooler mornings and evenings, especially in elevated areas like Baguio or Tagaytay. However, it’s still important to watch out for occasional typhoons, as the rainy season officially ends in November.

Oktoberfest celebrations

Oktoberfest has become a highly anticipated event across the country, especially in major cities like Manila, Cebu, and Davao. Beer enthusiasts can expect large-scale parties, live performances, and of course, plenty of beer.

Halloween preparations

Filipinos have embraced Halloween in recent years, with malls and communities hosting costume contests, trick-or-treating events, and spooky-themed parties. Expect to see both kids and adults donning creative costumes, and businesses promoting Halloween-themed deals and activities throughout the month.

Preparations for Undas/Kalag-kalag (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day)

Though November 1 and 2 are the official dates for Undas, the preparation for this significant occasion begins in October. Families start cleaning and repainting graves, preparing food offerings, and buying candles and flowers. Cemeteries across the country will start to see more activity as the holiday approaches.

Festival season

October is filled with colorful local festivals. In Bacolod, the MassKara Festival is held, which is known for its vibrant street dancing, smiling masks, and lively parades. Other notable October festivals include the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival in Zamboanga City and the Lanzones Festival in Camiguin, which showcases the island’s famed fruit.

Election buzz

October often sees political buzz in the country as the filing of certificates of candidacy for local elections takes place, especially when elections are scheduled for the following year. This year, the filing is set from October 1 to 8.

Celebrated this month:

-ADHD Awareness Month

-AIDS Awareness Month

-Down Syndrome Awareness Month

-National Indigenous People Month

-Breast Cancer Awareness Month

-Filipino American History Month

Special days in October

Here’s a list of some of the special days in October:

October 1:

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

International Music Day

October 4:

Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

World Animal Day

October 5:

World Teacher’s Day

October 10:

World Mental Health Day

October 13:

Breast Cancer Awareness Day

October 15:

World Students’ Day

October 16:

World Food Day

October 20

Philippine-British Friendship Day

October 23

Lung Health Day

October 24

World Polio Day

October 25

Anniversary of Philippine Military Academy

October 27

Masskara Festival (Bacolod)

October 29

World Stroke Day

October 31

World Savings Day