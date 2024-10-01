When music speaks beyond words

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When words can’t, music can.

Every year, on October 1st, the world celebrates International Music Day.

It’s a moment to reflect on the power of music to goes beyond the barriers and unite us all.

Music has this way of uniting everyone in one single tune.

One can dance to the Afro music, while belt out to some French ballads or just rock out to the pop hits of the world.

Music has a unique ability to convey emotions and ideas that words alone sometimes cannot express. Whether it’s the melody, rhythm, or harmony, music speaks a language that touches the soul.

Have you ever felt like too much has been going on and that you just wanna zone out and stick to your playlist to ease whatever you’re feeling.

Simple as it is, music steps in when words can’t.

Here are five examples of how the magic of music works:

Conveying Grief and Loss

After tragedy, words often fall short. Music can convey deep sorrow. When the mind is filled with thoughts of sadness, a simple and familiar tune to help you express your loss.

Bringing Cultures Together

Music unites diverse backgrounds without translation. Everyone was dancing and singing to Shakira’s hit “Waka-Waka” and we all know why that song is one for the books. This was the theme song for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Expressing Love Beyond Words

Love is complex and hard to express. The best song example for this one is Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You” and in every note you hit, the deeper the meaning goes.

Uplifting Spirits in Times of Struggle

In tough times, music offers comfort. Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” reassures listeners that “every little thing is gonna be A okay.

Communicating the Unspoken in Films

Movie soundtracks often express unspoken emotions. Like the powerful song “This Is Me” from hit movie, “The Greatest Showman” this can uplift anyone. This powerful song is not just powerful because of the play in the vocals, but because of the meaningful lyrics too.

This International Music Day, let’s celebrate not only the melodies and rhythms but also the profound ability of music to express what words can’t. Music is the language of the heart, and it speaks to all of us. // END