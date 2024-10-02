PJ Garcia, 2 independent candidates file COCs on first day of filing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three candidates who will run as district representative and board member in Cebu have filed their Certificates of Candidacies (COCs) on the first day of the filing period.

These are 3rd District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, who is seeking reelection for the same position under 1Cebu’s banner; Odysseus “Ody” Camarillo, a veterinary doctor from Argao; and Salvador Cariama, a farmer from Bogo City.

Garcia was the earliest to file among the three at exactly 8 a.m. on October 1, 2024, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Office.

Garcia said in his Facebook post on the same day that this coming election would be his third and last term as representative of the 3rd district.

“I am confident in my record as a legislator and as an advocate for meaningful infrastructure projects and socio-economic programs that make a difference in the lives and livelihoods of the people of the six municipalities and one city in the third district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cariaga, an independent candidate, who also ran in the same position in the last 2022 elections, filed once again at around 12 p.m.

Cariaga is a farmer and the owner of Arapal Nature Farms in Bogo City. He has been vocal in his advocacy in helping the people alleviate poverty.

Not corrupt

In his 2021 interview when he filed his COC for the 2022 elections, Cariaga expressed that the country needs leaders who are not corrupt.

Even without a budget for his campaign, Cariaga was determined to run with his means.

“Even if I don’t win, I can be part of a conversation on how to address what our country needs,” Cariaga said last time.

Camarillo, also an independent candidate, filed for his candidacy at around 3 p.m. He is from Argao in southern Cebu.

Camarillo said that his purpose in running is to give voters an “alternative” and to change politics.

“I want to change politics. If you want to be in politics, you need to be invited by the parties. And I want to let the people know, if you are capable and have the heart to serve, please run. So that we can give alternative to the people. At least something new,” Camarillo told CDN.

The filing of the COCs will end on October 8 at 5 p.m.

