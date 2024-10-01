LIVE UPDATES: Filing of CoCs in Cebu

By: CDN Digital - LIVE UPDATES: FILING OF COCS | October 01,2024 - 09:36 AM

Here are the latest updates on the filing of Certificates of Candidacy in Cebu, which started on October 1, 2024.

REP. PABLO JOHN GARCIA MODAGAN OG USAB KARONG UMAABOT NGA PINILIAY

KINSAY BOTARAN NINYO INIG PINILIAY, MGA KA SILOY?

Comelec: Bets have until Oct. 8 to file COCs for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Political hopefuls can file their respective certificates of candidacy (COCs) before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) starting today, October 1 up to October 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Comelec was referring to the political hopefuls, who are vying for the 18,272 national and local posts up for grabs in the May 12 elections next year.

According to the Comelec, the 18,272 political posts were around 200 more compared with the 2022 polls, with 75 of these intended for the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary elections.

For national posts, there are 12 seats for senators, 254 for members of the House of Representatives, in addition to 63 for party list seats.

