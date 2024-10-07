Operation Smile opens largest cleft care center in the world at Cebu City Medical Center

After nearly two years of construction, Operation Smile Philippines (OSP) proudly inaugurated the Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) on September 28th. This state-of-the-art facility is the largest of its kind for Operation Smile globally.

Spanning 1,700 square meters on the entire seventh floor of the CCMC, the center offers comprehensive care for children with cleft conditions. This includes operating rooms, dedicated areas for diagnosis and medical evaluation, feeding and nutrition guidance, dental care, speech therapy, counseling and support services, and surgical intervention. Once fully operational, the center aims to serve 100 patients from 12 local government units across Cebu.

The momentous occasion witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Martin Yeung of MSY Holdings, Operation Smile Philippines President Donald Lim, and Emiliano Romano, the organization’s dedicated Executive Director.

Kevin Thor, representing Operation Smile Headquarters as the Director of Global Project Development, also graced the event. Additionally, Dame Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung, a beacon of philanthropy through the MSY Charitable Foundation joined the celebration

Emiliano Romano, delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing his profound gratitude for the collaborative spirit that brought the center to fruition. He shared the significance of this achievement, highlighting the center’s unique position as the world’s largest not just for Operation Smile, but for any private entity dedicated to cleft care. He also encouraged the people to continue their unwavering support, emphasizing the immense power to create lasting change in the lives of those who need it most.

“Today we have built a home for children born with cleft lip and palate. A place where they can receive the care they deserve. Because every child deserves to smile. This achievement is not mine alone. It belongs to every one of you,” Emiliano Romanno.

This milestone marks the culmination of a 26-year legacy of Operation Smile in the Philippines. It began with Dr. William Magee Jr. and his wife Kathleen Magee’s vision to provide free and safe cleft surgeries for children. Partnering with the Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung Charitable Foundation (MSYCFI), they have continued to transform countless lives.

“Children are always the future. And we are here to provide them with a future of smiles,” Martin Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of MSY Holdings, stated in his speech.

The grand opening of the facility is scheduled on November 16th, with the founders William Magee, Jr., and Kathleen Magee expected to attend. This cutting-edge center will offer a brighter future to countless children with cleft conditions across the region, giving them the gift of a smile – free of charge.

Moving forward, Operation Smile and Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence aspires to be a global model for comprehensive cleft care, setting a new standard of excellence. By providing free and accessible services to children in need, they aim to create a world where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, can confidently smile.

The unwavering commitment to compassion, innovation, and collaboration will drive them to expand their reach and impact, ensuring that no child is left behind in their journey toward a brighter future.

For inquiries and more information about their services visit their website at https://operationsmile.org.ph or call (0999) 936 5334.