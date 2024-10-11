Pagasa: Rain expected to continue despite no typhoon in sight

MANILA, Philippines — No typhoon is expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility in the next few days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Cloudy skies and rains, however, are still possible in some areas due to the northeasterly wind flow and localized thunderstorms.

For Friday, Pagasa’s weathercast said the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora may see overcast skies with rains caused by the northeasterly wind flow.

It also said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

“Base naman sa ating latest satellite animation, wala tayong bagyo na inaasahang papasok ng ating Philippine area of responsibility sa mga susunod na araw,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(Meanwhile, based on our latest satellite animation, we are not expecting any typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days.)

“Pero patuloy ang monitoring natin for possible formations of shallow circulation or mahihinang low pressure area dito sa may silangan ng bansa at hindi naman ito inaasahan na magiging bagyo sa ngayon,” he added.

(But we are continuing our monitoring for possible formations of shallow circulation or weak low-pressure areas in the eastern part of the country, and these are not expected to develop into typhoons at the moment.)

Pagasa likewise issued the following predicted temperature ranges in key cities and areas of the country for October 11:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 °C

Baguio City: 17 to 22 °C

Laoag City: 24 to 32 °C

Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 °C

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 °C

Tagaytay: 23 to 30 °C

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 °C

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 °C

Cebu: 26 to 32 °C

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 °C

Cagayan de Oro City: 26 to 32 °C

Zamboanga City: 26 to 34 °C

Davao City: 26 to 33 °C

No gale warning alert is raised over any part of the country’s seaboards, Pagasa further noted.

