Rainy week ahead for Metro Cebu: Showers, thunderstorms expected

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | September 22,2024 - 10:34 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A rainy week is ahead for Metro Cebu over the next five days, until Thursday, according to a local weather specialist.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, confirmed this to CDN Digital on Sunday.

Eclarino said Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms or isolated rain showers.

The impacts of the southwest monsoon (habagat) are only affecting northern Luzon, Eclarino noted.

Pagasa also stated in their weather advisory issued at 5 a.m. on Sunday that the southwest monsoon has weakened.

However, it will continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands within the next 24 hours, Pagasa added.

Moreover, Eclarino mentioned that there are no low-pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored, especially since Tropical Depression (TD) Igme has already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was last located 535 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It was reported to have exited PAR before dawn on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the temperature until Thursday will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, and sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate. /clorenciana

