FACES OF CEBU: Dexter Alazas, Cebuano fashion designer

Cebu City, Philippines–Life often takes us on unexpected detours.

The dreams we once held close may shift as circumstances change, yet those shifts do not define failure. Instead, they offer an opportunity to listen to our inner voice and follow what the heart truly desires.

Dexter Alazas, a prominent Cebuano fashion designer, has this realization.

From a psychology student to a nursing graduate, and finally, to a successful fashion designer, Alazas proves that big shifts in life do not hinder success. Instead, they open doors to passions waiting to be pursued.

READ MORE:

Weaving Waves: A celebration of Filipino fashion at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

FACES OF CEBU: Fr. Avelito John Burgos, first Cebuano priest with sacred music licentiate

For Alazas, fashion was always present but not necessarily planned. As the youngest of eight siblings, he was influenced early by his family’s sense of style.

“Growing up as the youngest, I saw how my older siblings dressed. My titas would send us clothes from abroad…mga hand-me-downs or imported clothes. We had designer brands at a young age,” Alazas recalled.

The early exposure to fashion ignited something in him, though he did not fully realize it until later in life.

Dexter Alazas: The early years

In high school, Alazas began to show signs of his creative potential. He attended Cebu Normal University (CNU), where he explored his flair for fashion by helping his classmates with prom dresses and organizing a disco fashion show.

“CNU pushed our creative prowess,” he said.

“I had the freedom to do things like recommend dresses to my classmates and even dress up our dance groups. I called it dance fashion because I wanted it to look stylish,” he added.

The exposure he gained at CNU was the beginning of a journey where creativity met opportunity. Despite his growing passion for fashion, Alazas took a practical route after high school. He first enrolled in Southwestern University (SWU) as a psychology major.

But after contracting chickenpox and missing a year, his father suggested he shift to nursing, a degree seen as a pathway to opportunities abroad.

Alazas followed this advice, graduated with a nursing degree, and prepared to take the licensure exam. But life had other plans.

Joie de Vivre

He failed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), a critical exam for those wishing to work as nurses abroad. However, this didn’t put him down.

While it might have been a setback for others, for him, it was a sign to pursue what he truly loved.

“I didn’t pass, but at that same time, I had my biggest fashion show,” he said.

His debut show, Joie de Vivre (Joy of Living), featuring Cebuano designers like Cary Santiago, was a success. Alazas received praise from critics, including one from a fashion columnist, who noted that his designs had the “most definitive style and detail.”

“That review inspired me… so I asked myself, why not pursue fashion instead?” he said.

The shift from nursing to fashion was not an easy one. As Alazas began his career, he faced challenges. Without formal education in fashion design, he felt out of place among Fine Arts graduates.

“It wasn’t really discrimination, but they had an upper hand. They knew the terms, the glossaries, the sketching, and I didn’t,” he said.

However, he added, “But I had passion, and I did my research. I collected magazines and used them as my guide.”

That passion quickly bore fruit. Just two years after graduation in 1994, Alazas won Best in Design at the Miss Cebu Tourism competition, an achievement that cemented his place in the local fashion scene.

“I won Best in Costume that night, and people were surprised. It was my first time in Miss Cebu, and I won right away,” he said.

More awards

The success continued with more awards, including Best Designer for Barong at Ginoong Filipinas and Mr. Mandaue.

Dexter Alazas’ name gained prominence as his designs and clothing made their way into some of the country’s top fashion magazines. One standout moment was when his dress was featured in Preview magazine, worn by Claudine Barretto. His clientele has since expanded to include well-known personalities, like Marco Alcaraz and his family.

Today, Alazas’ designs range from a minimum of P25,000 to intricate creations that can reach up to millions in cost.

He is not just making waves as a fashion designer; he is also an advocate for preserving and reviving Filipino heritage. The owner of Alazas Atelier, Dexter has led the revival of Hablon, a centuries-old handloom weaving tradition that originated in Argao, Cebu.

In his efforts to keep this heritage craft alive and accessible, he established Amano Craft Creations, a retail arm designed to bring Hablon to both local and international markets. However, his advocacy does not stop there. He is also pushing for the reintegration of banig –traditional woven mats– into modern fashion by designing banig-based accessories, home furnishings, and fashion ensembles.

As he reflects on his career, Alazas sees three types of people who become designers.

“First, if you’re very talented and have the skills, you can be a designer; second, if you’re rich, you can always open a shop and hire a designer; or third, if you are lucky,” he said.

However, he humbly said that he falls into the third category.

“I think I was lucky. I’m not that talented or rich, but signs came to me at the right time,” he said.

Alazas believes in himself, no matter the twists and turns. He did not start his career with the goal of becoming a fashion designer, but he allowed his passion to guide him. From helping at his sister’s boutique in high school to eventually owning his own shop, his path was shaped by the choices he made along the way.

Now a respected name in Cebu’s fashion industry, Alazas continues to inspire the next generation of designers.

“You don’t always need a degree in fashion to succeed. If you have the passion for it and the drive to keep learning, you can make it. Fashion isn’t just about design; it’s about the business behind it,” he advised.

He added, “I’ve learned that success comes when you follow what’s in your heart. Life’s shifts may take you in different directions, but they often lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

Today, Dexter is not only a celebrated designer but also an advocate for empowering women, especially housewives in rural areas.

Through his hablon initiatives, he helps them find their place in the fashion world and recognize their value, making an impact that extends far beyond Cebu and onto the global stage.