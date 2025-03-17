FACES OF CEBU: Gertrudes ‘Senyang’ Tendon, mother and entrepreneur

Lapu-Lapu, City, Cebu — In celebration of Women’s Month, the story of 70-year-old Gertrudes Tendon, a natural-born citizen of Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City will serve as an inspiration to all women entrepreneurs aspiring to start their own businesses. With faith and determination, Tendon’s business remains one of the most visited spots for food enthusiasts.

At first glance, you may think that the Spring Rolls or Lumpia from Nang Senyang are just like any other, filled with the usual cooked pork. But in reality, they offer a distinct taste that sets them apart.

READ:

FACES OF CEBU: John Rey Fabre, Top 10, Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam

FACES OF CEBU: Christopher Regino Brodith Maranga, 24, Top 1 electrical engineering licensure exam

What problem do you want to solve?

Lumpia ni Senyang

The Lumpia ni Senyang gained popularity in Lapu-Lapu City because of its unique taste. As of this writing, Tendon’s business has been established for 52 years.

Tendon’s business offers two types of spring rolls: the vegetable and special varieties. Instead of meat, she uses bean sprouts, locally known as togue, as the main ingredient. Mung beans, included in the special lumpia, contribute to its delicious flavor.

Tendon’s two varieties of spring rolls serve as a perfect metaphor for her life. Just as the rolls combine fresh, vibrant vegetables, her strong, nurturing relationships with her family, especially her children, enrich her life.

The time they spend together is something she holds dear and is truly grateful for. Behind the family’s success today is the unwavering courage and wisdom of Nang Senyang as her strength and thoughtful decisions in the past have paved the way for the triumphs that the family enjoys now.

Tendon’s life is deeply rooted in faith, and she holds a special, unwavering love for the Almighty Father and Virgen de Regla, the patron saint of Opon, Lapu-Lapu City. She expresses her gratitude towards them, believing that their guidance and blessings have been instrumental in continuing her life journey.

“Ang pag ampo wa’y hunong, ang Ginoo baya atong priority sa kinabuhi, kay kini atong mga grasya, ang atong kabaskog, ang atong pagka kita, ang atong panginabuhi tag-iya gyud ni sa Ginoo tanan, ang tanan atong ihalad,” she expressed.

(Prayer is never-ending, the Lord is our priority in life, because all our blessings, our strength, our livelihood, and everything we have are truly owned by the Lord. We offer everything to Him.)

Her devotion to both the Almighty Father and Virgen de Regla reflects her deep spirituality, which serves as a guiding force in all aspects of her life, from her healthy relationships with her family to the successes she has achieved.

Furthermore, Tendon also shares a special bond with her customers, cultivating a warm and friendly relationship that has become a hallmark of her business.

Tendon is known for her exceptional hospitality and accommodating nature, always going out of her way to ensure her customers feel welcome and valued. This personal gesture has earned her a loyal customer base, many of whom return regularly.

Strength and Resilience

She has faced all the bad experiences and challenges as a mother, an entrepreneur, and, most importantly, as a woman.

“Tanan gyud, kalisod ug kapait sa kinabuhi ako nana nasugatan tanan, ning graduate na lang ko [sa problema] kay tiguwang naman ko,” she humorously said in personal interview with CDN Digital.

(Everything, the hardships and bitterness of life, I have already encountered. I’ve just graduated [from problems] because I’m already old.)

Tendon is a proud mother of seven children, all of them have successfully graduated from college. Through hard work and dedication, she ensured that each of them received an education.

By the mercy of God, several of her children are now building their careers abroad, contributing to their families and supporting the legacy of perseverance and success that Tendon has instilled in them.

“Naminyo naman tanan nakong anak gud, ang uban nitabang [sa negosyo], ang uban tuas gawas,” she proudly said.

(All my children are married now, some are helping [with the business], while others are abroad.)

Also, Tendon shared that during the pandemic, when people are looking for places to eat out, her business remains a reliable choice, consistently open for customers. In fact, what’s even more surprising is that, during those days, the sales of her spring rolls often exceed expectations.

This ongoing success has resulted in her business being recognized as a beloved local food destination.

“Sa pagpandemic mas kusog ang halin kay wala nama’y naninda kami ra man nangabli ato. Ningsalig lang gyud ko sa Ginoo, nagampo pud ko sa mga anghel nga tabangan lang gyud ko kay ang pandemic wala ta kakita og unsay porma anang sakita sama pud sa anghel, siya ra gyud bahala,” she shared.

(During the pandemic, sales were strong because nobody sold these products, we were the only ones opened. I just trusted the Lord. I also prayed to the angels that they would really just help me because the pandemic we did not see what form this illness is, like the angels, it will be up to him.)

Tendon showed strength and resilience during those tough times and has maintained faithfulness throughout her life, from the time she first tried to figure out how to support her children to the present, when she now has the means to provide for the entire family.