Filing of petitions vs. nuisance candidates extended to Oct. 16

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the deadline for the filing of petitions against nuisance candidates.

In a notice posted on social media on Friday evening, the Comelec said the deadline was moved from Monday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“Please take notice that the Commission (en banc) approved the extension of the deadline for the filing of Petitions Against Nuisance Candidates from Monday, 14 Oct. 2024 to Wednesday, 16 Oct. 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in view of Comelec Memorandum dated 11 October 2024, in relation to Memorandum Circular No. 66 of the Office of the President on work suspension in the Cities of Manila and Pasay on 14 and 15 October 2024,” it said.

In its memo dated Oct. 11, the poll body noted that the extension is pursuant to the order of Malacanang suspending government work on said dates for the holding of an international event in Pasay City.

On Thursday, Malacañang announced the suspension of government work and classes at all levels in the cities of Pasay and Manila on Oct. 14 and 15 to make way for the holding of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR). The event is expected to lead to increased travel among the participants.

The Comelec said it is giving the public five days after the end of the filing period of certificates of candidacy to file petitions against aspirants who are seeking national or local posts in the May 2025 midterm polls. (PNA)

