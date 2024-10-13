CEC Dragons drub USC Warriors, secure second straight win

By: Glendale G. Rosal - and CDN Digital Correspondent | October 13,2024 - 06:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons continued their resurgence in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament outplaying the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 79-53, on Saturday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This win marks the Dragons’ second straight victory following a tough loss to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 99-85, on October 1.

The Dragons regrouped impressively, bouncing back with a 78-55 victory over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on October 5.

This time, they took care of the Baby Warriors as they now have five wins with one loss, putting them second in the high school standings of the Cesafi Season 24.

Team captain Lybron James Lamo led the charge once again, contributing 15 points, four rebounds, five steals, and one assist.

Reyven Arobo and Louie Jay Estorba each added 12 points, with Arobo also securing eight rebounds.

Francis Jay Gonzales chipped in with 11 points, apiece for a balanced firepower for the CEC Dragons.

For USC, Xian Garcia scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Neil Ibarita contributed 10 points as the Baby Warriors remain winless, now sitting at 0-5.

The Dragons dominated the game, establishing a lead of as much as 27 points, 77-50, thanks to a decisive 12-0 scoring run in the closing minutes.

CEC excelled in almost all departments, outscoring USC in second-chance points, 21-5, and converting turnovers into 27 points compared to USC’s 15.

Additionally, the CEC Dragons bench made a significant impact, contributing 30 points to the team’s total.

The Dragons will return to action on October 24, where they are set to face the formidable UC Baby Webmasters.

