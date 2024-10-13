Lawmakers: Garma’s drug war exposé just ‘tip of the iceberg’

MANILA, Philippines — Retired police colonel Royina Garma’s revelation of an alleged rewards system in the Duterte administration’s drug war is merely the “tip of the iceberg,” lawmakers said on Sunday.

In a statement, Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khongkun and La Union 1st District Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega V said Garma’s revelations provide a “peek into the inner workings of the Duterte administration.”

“Mind you, it’s just the tip of the iceberg – so to speak. It comes from the perspective of an insider who has not just the trust and confidence, or the eyes and ears of the former President, but even beyond that,” Khongkun said.

He also emphasized that Garma’s statements cannot be easily dismissed.

“This testimony definitely carries with it much credibility, most especially if other witnesses, including documentary evidence, will corroborate whatever Garma may have to say as a matter of public record,” he added.

More alarming issues

Meanwhile, Ortega pointed out that Garma’s disclosure before the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee on Friday, Oct. 11, is simply the start of a “deeper and more alarming issue” on the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration’s drug war.

“Please take note that Garma’s explosive testimony before us involves not just hundreds, but thousands of lives lost to drug operations where even innocent children and teenagers were killed – all in the guise of combating the drug menace in the streets,” he added.

He also said the quad panel is committed to thoroughly investigating all allegations, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“The Quad Comm will not stop until all the facts are laid bare because this is about accountability,” he added.

Khongkun and Ortega are both leaders of the House’s “Young Guns” bloc.

