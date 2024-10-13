Royina Garma apologizes for drug war shortcomings in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines — “I am very sorry in behalf of my men na nagkamali sa inyo.”

This was retired police colonel and former Cebu City police chief Royina Garma’s tearful apology to the relatives of the victims of the bloody war against illegal drugs in Cebu.

During the House of Representatives’ quad committee meeting on Friday, relatives of drug war victims from Cebu attended to share their testimonies about what transpired at the height of the drug war during the previous administration.

“I am very sorry in behalf of my men na nagkamali sa inyo. I’m very sorry, but I cannot control all of them. Lahat sila trained police officer, alam nila ang rules of engagement. But alam mo, once you are on the ground, you will always use your discretion—instinct ‘yan ng tao,” said Garma.

(I am very sorry on behalf of my men who wronged you. I’m very sorry, but I cannot control all of them. They are all trained police officers; they know the rules of engagement. But you know, once you’re on the ground, you will always use your discretion—that’s human instinct.)

Errors

She also admitted there have been “errors” in the conduct of apprehending drug suspects, without specifying what those errors were.

“Nakita ko rin naman na…nagkakamali. Inaamin ko may nagkakamali, pero pinagbibigyan ko kung saan niyo gusto mag-file ng case, pinagbibigyan ko, hinahayaan ko, at lahat po ‘yan na process ang crime scene, which is not under my control—ang crime scene—separate unit po ang humahawak niyan,” she said.

(I also saw that…mistakes were made. I admit, mistakes were made, but I give you the freedom to file the case wherever you want; I allow it, I let it be, and all of that is processed at the crime scene, which is not under my control—the crime scene is handled by a separate unit.)

“I am sorry to all the victims if I wasn’t able to investigate each of your cases individually.” Garma added in Filipino.

Rules of Engagement

Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., however, sought clarification on what rules of engagement Garma is talking about.

“I want to appreciate Col. Garma for apologizing. But I just would like to correct her, because she said a moment ago that she believes in the constitutional right of these victims; now she is saying that they know the rules of engagement,” he said.

He asked, “What rules of engagement are you talking about here?”

Garma was promoted from head of a police station in Davao City to police chief of Cebu after Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency.

She was eventually appointed chairperson of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

In the hearing, Garma also confirmed that the Duterte administration adopted a so-called “Davao template”, where officers involved in the killing of drug suspects are rewarded.

According to her, there are three modes of payment or rewards—first, for every suspect killed; second, for the planned operations; and third, the refund of operational expenses.

