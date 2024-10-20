Imee Marcos on alliances: Better not to take sides

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 20,2024 - 10:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After she withdrew from the administration’s Senate slate for the 2025 elections, Sen. Imee Marcos revealed she is not into alliances or taking sides.

“Hindi ako masyadong mahilig sa alyansa, sa paglaban-laban kasi naguguluhan ako. At yung pumapanig ka sa isa, hindi naman ibig sabihin kaaway mo na yung kabila mahirap naman yung ganon,” she said.

It was only last September 26 when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed 12 senatorial aspirants who are members of the newly-formed political coalition “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Four days later, Imee revealed that she would withdraw from the slate to protect her younger brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., from being put at risk and to shield her friends from getting hurt.

In a press conference in Cebu City last Wednesday, during her attendance at a tax forum, Marcos said that the most important thing for her in the upcoming elections is “to cross the line” and “to talk to all parties.”

“Kasi kapag sinabi mo ‘Ayan kalaban natin yan’ eleksyon lang yan eh. Sa huno’t dulo ang importante makapag trabaho ka, makapag deliver ka ng pagbabago at tulong sa tao,” she said.

Imee also said that next year’s election will be “extremely difficult” for her after withdrawing.

“I’m not really certain what to do but at the same time alam naman ninyo, sabi nga sa Bisaya, pag nag-away ang dalawang kaibigan mo, nagtatampuhan, hindi ka mag pugonero na dadagdagan mo pa, gagatungan mo pa, paawayin mo pa sila ng todo-todo. Mas mabuti wag ka nalang mag take sides, huwag ka nang pumanig dun sa para lamangan yung isa pangit naman yon,” she said.

Imee added that it would be better if, at the end of the day, those who had misunderstandings could talk again.

“Yun ang gusto natin kaya ayokong mag alyansa kasi magulo pati sa lokal. Mas maigi malibre nalang ako, matatag, malaya at higit sa lahat makakausap ng lahat,” she said. /with reports from Charie Abarca, Inquirer.net

