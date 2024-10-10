PH Elections 2025: Who are your candidates in Cebu City?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The filing period for certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections concluded on October 8, 2024.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) officially recorded a total of 1,263 candidates vying for various elective positions across Cebu Island, with the final submissions received just before the 5 p.m. deadline on October 8.

Among these, 84 certificates of candidacy (COCs) were filed in Cebu City, including five candidates for mayor and three for vice mayor.

Cebu City mayoral candidates:

Michael Rama – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo

Yogi Filemon Ruiz – Partido Cebuano

Raymond Alvin Garcia – Kusug-Panaghiusa

Nestor Archival Sr. – Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK)

Julieto Co – Independent

Cebu City vice mayor candidates:

Donaldo Hontiveros – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo

Jose “Joey” Daluz III – Kusug-Panaghiusa

Tomas Osmeña – BOPK

Cebu City North District House Representatives:

Franklyn Ong – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo

Rachel “Cutie” del Mar – Kusug-Panaghiusa

Mary Ann delos Santos – BOPK

Cebu City South District House Representatives:

Eduardo Rama Jr. – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo

Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa – BOPK

Cebu City North District Councilors:

Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo:

Noel Wenceslao

Maria Pino

Ernest Herrera

Jessica Resch

Mae Anne Aguipo

Titing Biton

Rey Lauron

Rex Milan

Kusug-Panaghiusa:

Glena Bontuyan

Pastor Jun Alcover

Harold Go

RJ Osmeña

Winston Pepito

Jaypee Labella

Aileen Guardo

Joel Garganera

BOPK:

Alvin Dizon

Sisinio “Bebs” Andales

Alvin Arcilla

Atty. Mat Medalle

Atty. Manuel Gordon

Nyza Archival

Jingjing Cadungog

Dr. Boy Labella

Partido Cebuano:

Clarissa Otadoy

Cebu City South District Councilors:

Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo:

Joy Pesquera

Francis Esparis

Philip Zafra

Nobie Abella

Ramon Alcoceba

Gremar Barete

Harry Eran

Atty. Mikel Rama

Kusug-Panaghiusa:

James Cuenco

Jun-Jun Osmeña

Eugene Labella

Dave Tumulak

Rey Gealon

Pie Abella

Jeson Guardo

Opel Abellanosa

BOPK:

Paul Labra

Roberto “Bob” Cabarubias

Rocky Alcoseba

Michelle Abella

Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya Jr.

Boyet Ocampo

Ian Osmeña

Jose Abellanosa

Partido Cebuano:

Arlene Salahuddin

Emmanuel Maranga

Bonel Balingit

Niceforo Irony

Atty. Renil Oliva

Omar Kintanar

Independent:

Abraham Alcontin Verdida

CCC filing efficient, orderly

Comelec-7 Regional Director Lawyer Francisco Pobe said the filing process for certificates of candidacy (COCs) was efficient and orderly. He credited the smooth process to the organized system put in place by Comelec.

“All’s well that ends well. The filing was smooth and orderly. More so, the much-prepared, organized system implemented by Comelec made the filing convenient and expeditious,” he said.

Cebu City South District Election Officer, Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, added that no certificates of candidacy (COCs) were denied, including that of dismissed Mayor Rama.

He explained that accepting COCs is a ministerial process, which means it focuses only on ensuring that the required forms are completed, not on the candidates’ qualifications.

“We do not question the qualifications because that is not under our jurisdiction,” Gujilde clarified.

Rama’s COC remains valid

Despite the Ombudsman’s dismissal of Rama from public office, Gujilde said that his certificate of candidacy (COC) remains valid until the Comelec central office makes a decision.

He explained that while the Ombudsman’s decision takes effect immediately, it is not yet final, which leaves room for complications regarding Rama’s eligibility.

Replacements only for the same surname until Nov 15

Gujilde also announced that substitutions for candidates are no longer allowed after the filing period has ended.

Candidates may withdraw their COCs but cannot be replaced unless there are extraordinary circumstances, such as death or disqualification. In such cases, replacements are only permitted within the same political party and under the same surname until November 15.

