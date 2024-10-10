PH Elections 2025: Who are your candidates in Cebu City?
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The filing period for certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections concluded on October 8, 2024.
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) officially recorded a total of 1,263 candidates vying for various elective positions across Cebu Island, with the final submissions received just before the 5 p.m. deadline on October 8.
Among these, 84 certificates of candidacy (COCs) were filed in Cebu City, including five candidates for mayor and three for vice mayor.
Cebu City mayoral candidates:
Michael Rama – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo
Yogi Filemon Ruiz – Partido Cebuano
Raymond Alvin Garcia – Kusug-Panaghiusa
Nestor Archival Sr. – Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK)
Julieto Co – Independent
Cebu City vice mayor candidates:
Donaldo Hontiveros – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo
Jose “Joey” Daluz III – Kusug-Panaghiusa
Tomas Osmeña – BOPK
Cebu City North District House Representatives:
Franklyn Ong – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo
Rachel “Cutie” del Mar – Kusug-Panaghiusa
Mary Ann delos Santos – BOPK
Cebu City South District House Representatives:
Eduardo Rama Jr. – Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo
Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa – BOPK
Cebu City North District Councilors:
Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo:
Noel Wenceslao
Maria Pino
Ernest Herrera
Jessica Resch
Mae Anne Aguipo
Titing Biton
Rey Lauron
Rex Milan
Kusug-Panaghiusa:
Glena Bontuyan
Pastor Jun Alcover
Harold Go
RJ Osmeña
Winston Pepito
Jaypee Labella
Aileen Guardo
Joel Garganera
BOPK:
Alvin Dizon
Sisinio “Bebs” Andales
Alvin Arcilla
Atty. Mat Medalle
Atty. Manuel Gordon
Nyza Archival
Jingjing Cadungog
Dr. Boy Labella
Partido Cebuano:
Clarissa Otadoy
RELATED STORIES
Cebu City politics: BOPK bets file COCs for 2025 polls
Mayoral hopeful Yogi Ruiz introduces final slate for 2025 polls
Cebu City South District Councilors:
Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo:
Joy Pesquera
Francis Esparis
Philip Zafra
Nobie Abella
Ramon Alcoceba
Gremar Barete
Harry Eran
Atty. Mikel Rama
Kusug-Panaghiusa:
James Cuenco
Jun-Jun Osmeña
Eugene Labella
Dave Tumulak
Rey Gealon
Pie Abella
Jeson Guardo
Opel Abellanosa
BOPK:
Paul Labra
Roberto “Bob” Cabarubias
Rocky Alcoseba
Michelle Abella
Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya Jr.
Boyet Ocampo
Ian Osmeña
Jose Abellanosa
Partido Cebuano:
Arlene Salahuddin
Emmanuel Maranga
Bonel Balingit
Niceforo Irony
Atty. Renil Oliva
Omar Kintanar
Independent:
Abraham Alcontin Verdida
READ MORE
Independent aspirant files COC, joins Cebu City mayoral race
Taxi driver first to file COC for Cebu City council seat
CCC filing efficient, orderly
Comelec-7 Regional Director Lawyer Francisco Pobe said the filing process for certificates of candidacy (COCs) was efficient and orderly. He credited the smooth process to the organized system put in place by Comelec.
“All’s well that ends well. The filing was smooth and orderly. More so, the much-prepared, organized system implemented by Comelec made the filing convenient and expeditious,” he said.
Cebu City South District Election Officer, Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, added that no certificates of candidacy (COCs) were denied, including that of dismissed Mayor Rama.
He explained that accepting COCs is a ministerial process, which means it focuses only on ensuring that the required forms are completed, not on the candidates’ qualifications.
“We do not question the qualifications because that is not under our jurisdiction,” Gujilde clarified.
Rama’s COC remains valid
Despite the Ombudsman’s dismissal of Rama from public office, Gujilde said that his certificate of candidacy (COC) remains valid until the Comelec central office makes a decision.
He explained that while the Ombudsman’s decision takes effect immediately, it is not yet final, which leaves room for complications regarding Rama’s eligibility.
Replacements only for the same surname until Nov 15
Gujilde also announced that substitutions for candidates are no longer allowed after the filing period has ended.
Candidates may withdraw their COCs but cannot be replaced unless there are extraordinary circumstances, such as death or disqualification. In such cases, replacements are only permitted within the same political party and under the same surname until November 15.
READ MORE:
Comelec to complete purging nuisance bets from list before end of Nov
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.