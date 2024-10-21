Golden Globe Furniture: A Showcase of Timeless Design by Hein Chrispijn Metamorfose Philippines Inc. at Shangri-La Mactan 

Step into a world of opulence and sophistication at the Metamorfose Philippines Furniture Showcase, where renowned designer Hein Chrispijn unveils his latest masterpiece: the “Golden Globe Furniture” collection. This inaugural event at Shangri-La Mactan promises to be a highlight for design enthusiasts and discerning individuals seeking luxurious and sustainable living solutions.

The Metamorfose Philippines Furniture Showcase will be held from October 22 to November 3 at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the beauty and innovation of Hein Chrispijn’s designs.

Hein Chrispijn Metamorfose Philippines Inc. (HCMPI) is a domestic corporation led by Mr. Henricus Matthias Hubertus Chrispijn, a seasoned designer with over 50 years of experience. Assisted by Mr. Nicolaas Boelee and Jeannyfe Ignacio Spary, HCMPI has grown to become a leading provider of high-quality outdoor and indoor furniture.

Founded over 50 years ago, HCMPI has a strong heritage in furniture design and manufacturing. The company’s expertise extends to both indoor and outdoor furniture, with a focus on sustainability and durability. HCMPI’s products are crafted from natural materials like mahogany, kiln-dried bamboo, abaca, and rattan, ensuring a harmonious blend of style and eco-friendliness.

With over five decades of experience, Chrispijn’s dedication to sustainability is evident in every piece he creates. His latest collection, aptly named “Golden Globe Furniture,” features timeless designs crafted from durable materials and is inspired by the luxury of Dubai. The showcase will also offer personalized zodiac-inspired creations, allowing customers to commission unique pieces with a minimum order of P50,000.

To truly appreciate the enduring quality of Metamorfose furniture, visitors can witness them in a real-world setting at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort. This partnership reflects Metamorfose’s commitment to providing exceptional products that stand the test of time.

For more information visit their website at https://metamorfose.ph/ or contact (032) 328-2147 / +63 956 150 0669.