CDM: The rising business and lifestyle hub in Cebu’s SRP

Cebu’s skyline is evolving, and at its core is CDM (City di Mare), a 58-hectare master-planned township in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City. Positioned as the prime destination for businesses and modern living, CDM offers strategic advantages that set it apart.

The evolution from City di Mare—CDM marks a transformative shift—one that reflects a modern, future-ready vision for Cebu’s next great urban district.

With a highly accessible location, well-developed infrastructure, and a growing roster of top-tier establishments, CDM provides an environment where businesses can thrive and residents can experience a seamless urban lifestyle.

CDM: A Bold Identity for Cebu’s Future

CDM isn’t a new name—it’s a simpler way of calling a destination built for business, growth, and opportunity. The evolution from City di Mare—CDM marks a transformative shift—one that reflects a modern, future-ready vision for Cebu’s next great urban district. This streamlined identity aligns CDM with global urban trends—a place that’s easy to C-all, D-evelop, and M-ake home. But beyond accessibility, CDM embodies momentum, progress, and limitless opportunity—a destination where businesses take root, communities thrive, and investors stake their claim in Cebu’s fastest-growing commercial hub.

As Cebu’s economic pulse beats stronger, CDM stands at the center of it all, setting the pace for the city’s next era of growth. With the last prime commercial spaces up for grabs, the future of business and modern living in Cebu starts here.

A Thriving Hub for Business, Investment, and Urban Growth

Positioned at the heart of SRP, Cebu City, CDM is emerging as a prime real estate destination, shaping the future of business and lifestyle in the region. As Cebu’s economy continues to expand, CDM is at the forefront—attracting top-tier brands, enhancing accessibility, and introducing dynamic developments that create long-term value for investors, businesses, and the community.

Anchoring this momentum are the latest additions to CDM’s growing commercial landscape. Jollibee, Chowking, Bo’s Coffee, and Caltex have chosen to establish their presence in the township—a testament to its strategic location and increasing economic activity. These brands not only offer added convenience but also reinforce CDM’s position as a key business hub that drives foot traffic and commercial synergy.

Further strengthening CDM’s connectivity is the upcoming pedestrian bridgeway linking CDM to IL Corso Filinvest Malls, ensuring seamless access to retail and dining options. With enhanced mobility, CDM is designed to be an interconnected, pedestrian-friendly urban center that fosters ease of movement and engagement. Complementing CDM’s commercial growth are its premier residential enclaves, Sanremo Oasis and Amalfi, developed by Filinvest Land, Inc. These mid-rise condominium communities offer a serene and well-connected lifestyle within the township, providing residents with easy access to CDM’s dynamic business and leisure hubs while enjoying a tranquil retreat.

Secure Your Place in Cebu’s Next Prime Business District

As Cebu’s SRP emerges as the city’s next commercial powerhouse, CDM presents a rare opportunity for investors to own a stake in one of the most strategic and future-ready locations in the region. With only eight hectares of prime commercial land remaining, CDM offers just 25 exclusive commercial lots—each positioned to maximize visibility, accessibility, and long-term value.

The Coastal Block (5 lots available): A premium investment featuring larger lot cuts and breathtaking seaside views, ideal for flagship developments and high-profile businesses. The Greenway Block (20 lots available): Strategically located near expansive green spaces and key township developments, providing a balance of commerce and sustainability.

CDM’s unmatched location within Cebu’s growth corridor places it at the center of economic expansion. With seamless access to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Cebu International Port, businesses are strategically positioned to capture both local and international markets.

This is more than just real estate—it’s an investment in the future of Cebu. With limited lots available, now is the time to secure your place in the new Cebu City.

For more information about CDM, visit their official Facebook Page at City di Mare Official and their website at www.citydimare.com.