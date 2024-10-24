Daily Gospel, October 24

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 24, 2024, which is the Thursday of the twenty-ninth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 12, 49-53.

Jesus said to his disciples: “I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!

There is a baptism with which I must be baptized, and how great is my anguish until it is accomplished!

Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division.

From now on a household of five will be divided, three against two and two against three;

a father will be divided against his son and a son against his father, a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother, a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”

