Watsons Celebrates Women’s Strength, Grit, and Achievement through  Move with PowHER Forum

Watsons recently hosted its first-ever “Move with PowHER” Forum, an inspiring event dedicated to women’s wellness and empowerment. This groundbreaking forum encouraged women to embrace their authentic selves while celebrating their strength, grit, and achievements.

It brought together women from diverse backgrounds—professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, community leaders, and more—to connect, share experiences, and uplift one another. Through engaging discussions on physical, emotional, and mental wellness, career growth, leadership, and advocacy, Watsons aimed to empower women to thrive in every aspect of their lives.

A Platform for Authentic Conversation and Empowerment

The event opened with a keynote speech by Lynn Pinugu, co-founder of She Talks Asia, an advocacy platform dedicated to sparking meaningful conversations about women’s strength, mental health, and gender equality. Drawing from her personal journey as a mother, wife, and advocate, Lynn shared how embracing authenticity has shaped her life and inspired her to drive change. She highlighted how She Talks Asia helps women redefine empowerment by breaking societal barriers and embracing their unique identities.

Lynn’s message resonated deeply with Watsons’ brand promise of “Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great,” which champions the uniqueness of every woman and celebrates both inner and outer beauty. She highlighted how She Talks Asia aligns with this vision by encouraging women to embrace their individuality, support one another, and actively contribute to their communities. Through initiatives such as scholarship programs, employee volunteerism, and sustainability efforts, Watsons inspires women to make a positive impact on society. Watsons aims to empower women to “Move with PowHER,” using their voices and talents to drive meaningful change, uplift one another, and confidently pursue their passions and achievements.

The forum featured insightful panel discussions that highlighted key areas where women are making a difference:

Physical & Mental Wellness:

Hazel Calawod, a sports occupational therapist, mental health professional, and coach of two-time gold Olympian Carlos Yulo, emphasized the importance of building physical and mental resilience. Drawing from her experience coaching elite athletes, she highlighted how mental toughness and physical strength are essential not only for peak performance in sports but also for navigating everyday challenges.

Women in Sports:

Nicole Dela Cruz, CEO of Women’s Run PH and an advocate for women in sports, discussed the significance of representation and resilience. She shared her journey of overcoming challenges in a male-dominated field, underscoring the vital role of mentorship and collaboration in empowering female athletes to pursue their passions.

Balancing Family & Work Life:

Sharon Decapia, SAVP of Watsons’ Marketing, PR & Sustainability, offered insights on balancing her roles as a corporate executive and mother. She emphasized that true empowerment involves embracing both family and career with purpose and confidence. Sharon provided practical advice on achieving personal and professional goals while prioritizing self-care and wellness, encouraging women to nurture themselves as they pursue their ambitions.

Women in Advocacy:

Lynn Pinugu returned to discuss the role of advocacy in driving social change. She emphasized how authentic conversations on mental health, gender equality, and self-empowerment break societal barriers, inspiring women to embrace their unique strengths and lead with purpose.

A key theme of the “Move with PowHER” forum was the importance of building supportive communities where women uplift one another. By nurturing these connections, Watsons continues to serve as a trusted partner, providing resources, products, and platforms that help women excel in all aspects of life.

The event redefined traditional notions of leadership, presenting it as a form of advocacy—whether for oneself, for other women, or for broader social issues. Attendees were inspired by stories of women leaders who are effecting meaningful change and discovered how they can also lead with purpose and passion. Through the “Move with PowHER” initiative, Watsons encouraged women to see leadership as a powerful opportunity to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

The forum also provided a vibrant atmosphere with interactive activities. Guests participated in a floral workshop where they created their own arrangements, reflecting the themes of growth and self-expression. Brand segments featured PH Care, Gynepro, Jeunesse, and partners like Modess, Charmee, Cleane, and Sisters, celebrating products that support women’s health and wellness.

“Move with PowHER” embodied Watsons’ brand promise, championing every woman’s right to look good, do good, and feel great. By celebrating individuality, Watsons inspires women to embrace their unique beauty and confidence. Through initiatives like scholarship programs, volunteerism, and sustainability efforts, Watsons encourages women to give back to their communities. By nurturing their success and well-being, Watsons fosters vibrant, empowered communities where women can thrive.

