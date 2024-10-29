Cebu City shooting: 13-year-old boy shot dead while resting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 13-year-old boy was shot dead by still unidentified assailants as he was resting at the second floor of a house that was under construction in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 2, Brgy. Mabolo in Cebu City on Monday evening, October 28, 2024.

The victim was identified by police as Kenjie De Jesus. He was still able to run from the suspects after being shot and was able to jump from the second floor but still died due to his gunshot wounds.

He was supposed to celebrate his 14th birthday on October 30.

The fatal shooting incident reportedly happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kenjie lived in the barangay (village) with his mother, Michelle De Jesus, who is an assistant at a pharmacy.

According to Mabolo police, they received the call about the shooting in the area which prompted their immediate response.

Responding officers saw the victim’s body on the corner side of the ground floor with several gunshot wounds. Upon assessment, the boy had no signs of life.

A witness, whose identity will be hidden due to safety concerns, told authorities that he was about to sleep when he heard three bursts of an unknown caliber of firearm.

Investigation showed that the victim was resting at the corridor of a house that was still under construction when he was allegedly attacked by two unidentified armed assailants who were wearing bonnets.

The two assailants went up the stairs and shot the boy, who managed to jump from the second floor of the house to the ground below.

Unfortunately, the boy died due to the gunshot wounds he sustained during the attack.

Residents reported seeing the assailants leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Killed before birthday

In an interview with local radio station dyHP. the boy’s aunt “Jenjen,” revealed that the victim has been involved in illegal drugs after being influenced by his friends.

Despite their repeated warnings, Kenjie did not listen.

Jenjen added that her nephew had a bad attitude and would hurt his mother when scolded. Kenjie dropped out of school earlier this year and his mother initially planned to send him to the province.

On the day of the incident, he left their house after his mother went to sleep.

According to Jenjen, Kenjie was supposed to celebrate his 14th birthday on Wednesday, October 30.

His mother was preparing to cook for his celebration on Tuesday after he gave her P500.

Before she could begin, however, she received the tragic news that her only son was killed.

As of this writing, police are conducting an investigation to identify the suspects behind the boy’s death and determine the motive behind the killing.

