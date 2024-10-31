The Bellevue Resort – Bohol conjures sweetest Halloween treat in Belleboo Chocolate Factory bash

A sweet and spooky surprise greeted young trick-or-treaters at the Bellevue Kids Club’s Belleboo Chocolate Factory Halloween kids party at the internationally acclaimed haven by the sea, The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol.

Embracing the whimsical “Chocolate Factory” theme, a sold-out event relished a joyous day filled with immersive activities, amusing performances, and endless chocolatey delights.

“Designed to spark creativity and strengthen family bonds, this event offers an interactive experience where kids can immerse themselves in a world of imagination and adventure. Our goal is to create lasting memories for families to cherish. The Bellevue Resort remains committed to providing unforgettable family experiences that inspire joy and lasting connections,” proudly cites The Bellevue Resort – Panglao’s Marketing and PR Manager, Al Ladaga.

Ladaga also mentioned that The Bellevue Kids Club’s central intent is to allow families to enjoy a unique Halloween celebration while making kids explore the depths of their imagination through arts and crafts.

Proven to be a huge hit among patrons, the Belleboo Chocolate Factory Halloween party marked an eerie-sistible treat for kids and amplified family togetherness.

The Bellevue Resort Halloween party spook-tacular activities

Spellbound smiles became a trademark during The Bellevue Resort’s Halloween gathering, with all the fang-tastic festivities turning heads and making boo-tiful memories.

Kids danced their way through thrilling performances and laughed along to a mesmerizing magic show. Further, it was the larger-than-life inflatable play park that made them bounce to their heart’s content.

In true Willy Wonka fashion, the real howl-iday fun came in the form of hands-on chocolate-making and cookie-decorating where kids channeled their inner chocolatiers, crafting their own sweets in spooky, creative ways.

The gathering was resurrected from the dead through the resort’s generous partners, including Alveo, Toy Kingdom, Aeon Fantasy, Kidzoona, Enchanted Kingdom, J.Co, Candy Corner, Australia’s Violent Crumble, Manila Cookie Story, Ovaltine, Mondelez International, Goya Chacha, Push Pop Candy, Knick Knacks, Robby Rabbit, Cherifer, Farmer John Premium Potato Chips, Leslie’s, and Snackeroo, among others.

For more information about this spook-tacular celebration, visit the official Facebook page of The Bellevue Resort – Panglao. Stay sweet and keep the Halloween spirit alive!

