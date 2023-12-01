The Bellevue Resort: 11 Years of Heartfelt Hospitality and Culinary Innovation

Panglao, Bohol, November 25, 2023 – The Bellevue Resort Bohol, nestled in the beautiful island of Panglao, celebrated a remarkable milestone — its 11th anniversary. This special occasion celebrated the resort’s over a decade of exceptional service and marked the exciting reopening of Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine. This highlight promises to redefine Filipino dining.

With its stunning location and world-class service, the resort remains a beloved destination for those seeking a blend of comfort, culture, and culinary delights.

Dustin Chan, the Managing Director of The Bellevue Resort, reflected on the resort’s enduring success. “I think we stayed here because of our passion and consistency and our dedication to the five-star service to Filipinos, international guests, and everyone who likes to stay with The Bellevue Resort,” he said.

His words underline the commitment to heartfelt service that has been a cornerstone of the resort’s mantra. The motto “Filipino service with a heart” captures this spirit, emphasizing the warm, welcoming nature that Filipinos are known for.

Alongside the celebration of its 11th year, the resort’s highlight was the reopening of Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine. The Resort Manager, Andrew Fernandes shared his vision for Lamian. “We wanted the food tonight to represent the change and continuing evolution of the Filipino palate… And tonight is a work in progress. And the food is designed to be divisive,” he explained. This approach reflects a daring yet respectful take on Filipino cuisine, blending traditional tastes with modern twists.

Executive Chef Paul Tan is the creative force behind Lamian’s new menu. “At Lamian, we’re redefining what Filipino cuisine can be… We are pushing the boundaries with new flavor profiles, staying true to our roots while exploring what Filipino cuisine could evolve into,” he shared. This philosophy was evident in the meal served during the celebration. It showcased a fusion of classic and contemporary flavors in a four-course meal.

The 11th-anniversary celebration was a testament to The Bellevue Resort’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and cuisine. Guests experienced the harmonious blend of familiar comfort and innovative dining. Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine is a testament to the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence. And it invites guests to explore and appreciate the evolving tastes of Filipino food.

As The Bellevue Resort embarks on another year, it symbolizes luxury and warm Filipino hospitality. The celebration of its 11th anniversary and the reopening of Lamian highlight its ongoing commitment to offering unique experiences, blending traditional Filipino warmth with innovative culinary adventures.

