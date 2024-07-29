Bellevue Bohol hone Junior Reef Rangers: Next generation of Ocean Heroes

In a heartwarming initiative to foster marine conservation awareness, The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol proudly launched its Bellevue Kids Club’s Junior Reef Rangers program on World Oceans Day. Partnering with Vesna Panglao Conservation and Scotty’s Action Sports Network – Bohol, this initiative aims to empower children to become guardians of the ocean at a young age.

The Junior Reef Rangers program is a reminder that anyone, regardless of age, has the power to make a positive impact on the planet.

Empowering Tomorrow’s Stewards

The Bellevue Resort welcomed a group of enthusiastic youngsters to its inaugural Junior Reef Rangers program which allowed them to embark on an educational journey that goes beyond textbooks and classrooms. Under the guidance of passionate and experienced PADI instructors and coastguards, they learned about the delicate ecosystems of coral reefs and the importance of marine biodiversity.

Inspiring action, Preserving the future

As these young Junior Reef Rangers emerge from their experience, they carry with them a newfound passion for ocean conservation. Their enthusiasm and dedication serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to join in safeguarding our oceans for generations to come. Through their journey, The Bellevue Resort hopes to inspire a ripple effect of environmental stewardship, encouraging communities to take proactive steps to #ProtectTheOcean.

Commitment to sustainability

The launch of The Bellevue Resort’s Junior Reef Rangers program on World Oceans Day marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This is just on top of the premier resort’s other environment-friendly initiatives such as partnering with the Local Government Units for coral gardening in underwater nurseries.

Meet Ali the Blue Crab

Meet Bellevue Resort’s new bubbly and lovable mascot, Ali the Blue Crab. The reason behind the blue crab is that during low tides, these little critters are visibly seen running along the shores of the prestigious resort. Relatively, the name “Ali” is derived from the Filipino word “alimango,” meaning crab, while “Ali” also means “come” or “to invite” in Bisaya.

Coming soon, The Bellevue Resort will be launching the Ali and Friends plush collectibles, the guardians of the oceans. Proceeds from these adorable plushies will go towards our ocean conservation programs, helping to protect and preserve marine life.

Looking Ahead

As the sun sets on a successful inaugural event, The Bellevue Resort looks forward to expanding the Junior Reef Rangers program, nurturing more young minds to become advocates for marine conservation. With continued support from the community and partners, the future of our oceans shines brighter than ever before.

The Junior Reef Rangers program is a reminder that anyone, regardless of age, has the power to make a positive impact on the planet.

To learn more about The Bellevue Resort’s commitment to sustainability, visit their official website now at www.thebellevuebohol.com

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

The Bellevue Resort hosts Biggest Wedding Fair in Bohol