Occult practices during Undas invite the devil, says lead PH exorcist

MANILA, Philippines—Now that the spooky season is here, many individuals and even content creators are delving into the world of ghost hunting and experimenting with different types of occult practices.

Some even advertise or watch horror movies with elements of witchcraft and black magic, among others.

Apparently, this is what increases cases of diabolical attacks such as demonic oppression and possession during the season, according to Fr. Jose Francisco Syquia, chief exorcist of the Archdiocese of Manila.

Syquia explained that engaging in occult practices causes people to have an “emotional opening” due to fear, which helps demons attach themselves to humans.

“A person who does these things will have an emotional opening because of fear. It’s like you’re too angry, you’re always very sad, or you’re always very fearful, and that becomes an opening. It latches itself to you. That is what attracts demons,” the chief exorcist told INQUIRER.net in an interview.

“There’s curiosity about these things, especially in the younger generation. So many people start to engage [in occult practices] – not only watch but engage or experiment. That’s why cases are increasing,” he added.

In general, Syquia said that many of the cases involve young people with trauma due to past experiences of bullying, as well as physical and sexual abuse.

These include people with psychic abilities, or those who have the so-called “third eye.”

“They are easy to attack or possess because some of them think it’s a gift (third-eye), so they try to develop it more than they develop their souls. And this becomes a way for the diabolical attacks to strengthen because they see and feel the bad spirits,” Syquia explained.

He added that others even learn to “attract good luck” or “counter bad luck” through the internet. They either start a ritual themselves or consult people who do.

15 cases every three days

Since the pandemic, Syquia said that they noted an increase in the number of cases they handle, with roughly 15 every three days, at least within Metro Manila.

This excludes suspected cases they receive via Facebook.

He added that many people try to ask for help online, mostly those who were allegedly attacked by demons emotionally or mentally.

However, Syquia clarified that cases are also increasing in provinces, admitting that it is hard to get the exact numbers.

In 2022, Syquia reported that 10 suspected cases of demonic possession were referred to him daily.

According to him, lighter cases include those who experience nightmares and see apparitions. Some catch random illnesses that could not be diagnosed by doctors after visiting suspected haunted areas or forests.

“It started because they did something spiritual or occult for example, they consulted an albularyo (folk or witch doctor). These are light cases yet,” Syquia said.

On the other hand, extreme cases involve those who are possessed and try to kill themselves. They lose rationality or logic in the process and try to hurt people around them, Syquia detailed.

He added these individuals also have various illnesses that could no longer be cured by medicine.

PH exorcism center to open doors next year

In addressing the increased number of people who experienced diabolical attacks, Syquia revealed that construction of St. Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism — the first of its kind in Asia — began in early 2024 and will be completed before the year ends.

It is located on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Minor Seminary in Makati City.

The Manila Archdiocese announced the center’s construction in 2022, but the chief exorcist disclosed that they met many challenges along the way.

“It’s seven years in the making, but we experienced a lot of hurdles. There are challenges, and we had to discern if it is the will of God since we also handle many cases,” Syquia said.

“Only now during the time of Cardinal Jose Advincula that we are completing the project. By the end of this year, the structure will be completed. Next year, we will start operations,” he added.

Syquia disclosed that the center will be assisting those undergoing diabolical attacks — possession, oppression, and obsession, especially victims of different forms of evil and sin.

It will also handle cases of infestation or haunted establishments inhabited by demons.

All about the center

Once completed, the establishment — which will have three floors — will house the Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, which has two offices: the Archdiocese’s Office of Exorcism and the Ministry of Visions and Apparitions.

Further, the center will also house the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists, which consists of at least 200 members around the country, affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists based in Rome.

The association is under the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

“It will also be a center with counseling. They will do interviews there and, of course, pray-overs, because it’s hard to find places to do pray-overs, especially if we’re handling violent or noisy individuals,” Syquia explained.

“It will be a center that will train future exorcists and their teams, as well as the persons in the Deliverance Ministry. So, it will be a training center and a prayer center,” he added.

Its facilities will also include hospital beds and specialized equipment that would help them secure possessed individuals that need to be restrianed — an area that would serve as a hospital and a chapel.

Know the enemy

In handling cases or facing the enemy, Syquia said that they had to know the devil — that he is a wayward angel with the power to influence the mind.

“He just wants to destroy us that’s why we have to know how to deal with him. It will not just sit there as we exorcise the person, it will fight back because it is full of hatred. They can influence our emotions. There are instances where I’m okay, but just before I handle a case, I’m easily triggered because the devil can trigger the emotions,” he pointed out.

“He can put thoughts in our mind, but he cannot know what’s in there, and he cannot force us to sin. However, he can manipulate and put in our mind images or thoughts, saying that you’re unworthy or you’re better off dead,” the chief exorcist further explained.

He advised the public to know the spiritual laws, have a relationship with God and always be in a state of grace, pointing out that keeping these things in mind will protect them from the devil.

“Also, avoid any kind of sinful activities and lifestyles. Avoid any contamination with the occult — these practices include pamahiin (superstition). These are sins against the First Commandment,” he stressed, referring to the first of the 10 Commandments that say believers should have no other God.

For people they helped liberate from the diabolical attacks, Syquia disclosed that they train them to practice the opposite virtue of the negative emotions they harbored through the years.

For instance, they teach them the virtue of patience, which can eliminate the negative emotions these demons usually latch onto.

“Later on the demon can no longer have the strength to attach itself and play with your emotions,” he said.

