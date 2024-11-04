Daily Gospel, November 4

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 4, 2024, which is the Monday of Thirty-first week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, November 3

Daily Gospel, November 2

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 14, 12-14.

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine at the home of one of the leading Pharisees. He said to the host who invited him, “When you hold a lunch or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or your wealthy neighbors, in case they may invite you back and you have repayment.

Rather, when you hold a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind; blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

Source: Dailygospel.org