Bohol marks 128th President Carlos P. Garcia Day

TAGBILARAN CITY — The province of Bohol on Tuesday, Nov. 4, commemorated the 128th birth anniversary of the late President Carlos P. Garcia also known as CPG.

Nov. 4 each year is a special non-working holiday in Bohol to commemorate the birth of CPG by virtue of Republic Art No. 7448.

The program started with a wreath laying ceremony led by Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado and other officials, and the heirs of Garcia at the President CPG Monument at the provincial capitol grounds.

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP)-Bohol also inaugurated the new exhibit titled Paghandum: The President Carlos P. Garcia Memorabilia Collection, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the province’s most illustrious son.

Located on the second floor of the NMP Bohol, the exhibit provides visitors a glimpse into the life and legacy of the country’s eighth president.

Personal memorabilia

The gallery exhibition has a selection of artworks, photographs, furniture, and personal memorabilia honoring the enduring legacy of the late president.

The CPG Excellence Awards were also given to Boholanos who excelled in their chosen fields during the main program held at the Bohol Cultural Center.

Aumentado said that the life story of Garcia “is something that should always remain a part of our shared memory as one people.”

“As we celebrate the 128th CPG Day across the province, let us once again remember the legacy he has left behind – a life that is worth telling to our children and grandchildren, a journey that took a Boholano into the hallowed walls of Malacañang,” he said.

Legacy of service

The governor added that even in the face of globalization and technological advancements, the chronicles of those who have brought pride to Bohol like Garcia should never fade from the public’s consciousness.

“It should be our responsibility to ensure that his legacy of service to the nation lives on, reflecting our gratitude for everything he has done for our province and our country,” said Aumentado.

Garcia, who was born on Nov. 4, 1896, in Talibon town, Bohol, was a teacher, poet, orator, lawyer, public official, political economist, guerrilla, and Commonwealth military leader.

He served as representative, governor, senator representing Bohol, under the late President Ramon Magsaysay and became president after Magsaysay’s death in 1957.

His popular legacy is the “Filipino first policy,” which prioritized Philippine economic interests over foreign investments and products.

