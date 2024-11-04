Panglao in Bohol in top 10 list of trending destinations for 2025

– The Department of Tourism (DOT) celebrates the recognition of Panglao, Bohol, as one of the top 10 trending destinations for 2025 by Skyscanner, a portal for travelers to compare flights, hotels and car hire prices.

The DOT said in a news release Sunday that the latest achievement is a testament to the island’s appeal and the growing global interest in the Philippines.

Ranked eighth among the best places to visit, Panglao saw an impressive 77-percent increase in flight searches in the first half of 2024.

Bohol is known for its diverse tourism offerings and is described by Skyscanner as “emerging as another Asian wellness and wellbeing destination, and a great alternative to more familiar places in Europe.”

Visitors are drawn to Panglao’s pristine beaches, Chocolate Hills, and eco-sites like the Loboc River and Tarsier Sanctuary, showcasing Bohol’s commitment to sustainable tourism while its growing wellness hub status attracts travelers seeking tranquil getaways.

The accolade followed the recent successful hosting of the International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress in the Philippines, solidifying the country, including regions like Western Visayas, as a key player in the wellness tourism sector.

Skyscanner based the rankings on increases in flight searches between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Its analysis revealed a trend among United Kingdom travelers gravitating toward lesser-known yet remarkable destinations that offer unique experiences beyond Europe.

Occupying the Nos. 1 to 7 spots are Reggio Calabria, Italy; Tartu, Estonia; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Baltimore, United States; Portsmouth, Dominica; Cordoba, Spain; and Tromso, Norway.

Stuttgart, Germany and Thiruvanan-thapuram, India ranked 9th and 10th. (DOT/PNA)

