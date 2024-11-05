Cebu City’s ‘stop mendicancy’ campaign: Carolers without permits face penalties

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 05,2024 - 10:55 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Following the official implementation of the ‘Stop Mendicancy’ campaign in Cebu City yesterday, all street carolers are required to secure permits before caroling or face penalties.

On Monday, the Anti-Mendicancy Board (AMB) warned the public that those who ask for alms or give alms will face penalties under the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, also known as City Ordinance 1361.

The AMB stated that mendicants are prohibited from asking for alms in all public places, including commercial establishments, parks, and public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office, instructed PUV drivers to report caroling mendicants to the nearest traffic enforcer if they see them performing for passengers inside the vehicle. Traffic enforcers will then detain the mendicants and report them to the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO).

Mendicancy kills

Arce added that individuals who carol inside PUVs will not be issued permits.

The AMB also advised Christmas carolers who are not mendicants to obtain permits.

“Mao nay rason nga naay permit to regulate ninyo nga manaygonay,” Arce said, who is a member of the AMB.

According to Dr. Lucille Mercado, chairwoman of the AMB, those planning to carol can secure permits from the mayor’s office.

“Pwede ka manaygon pero get the permit. Naa didto ang requirements unsa ilahang mga requirements [to comply],” Mercado said in a separate interview.

Violators may receive a citation ticket and face a P1,000 fine or, if unable to pay, may be required to clean streets or canals for four hours.

To ensure strict implementation of the campaign, personnel from CCAMO, in coordination with various offices, including the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), DSWS, Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET), and Gasa sa Gugma, will be deployed throughout the city’s streets.

“Karon we are encouraging sa mga manghatag nga usbon na ila ilahang practice not sa kadalanan, dili sa mga publiko nga mga lugar,” Arce said. /clorenciana

