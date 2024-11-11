CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguars rout CRMC Mustangs, strengthen Final Four bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars bolstered their Final Four bid in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament with a lopsided 92-57 win over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs on Sunday night, November 10, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This victory solidifies the Jaguars’ hold on the fourth spot in the standings, improving their record to 4-3 (win-loss) with one remaining elimination game.

To secure their place in the Final Four, the Jaguars should beat the Benedicto College Cheetahs in a crucial matchup on Tuesday, November 12.

READ MORE:

NBA Celtics vs Bucks: Tatum leads Boston to victory

Chasing the Jaguars are the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, who have three games left in their schedule.

The Wildcats face a daunting lineup of opponents, starting with the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on November 14, followed by CRMC on November 19, and finally the Cheetahs on November 23.

For the Jaguars, a win against Benedicto College, combined with CIT-U’s potential losses, could secure their ticket to the Final Four.

Rookie Alcher Obra delivered a breakthrough performance, leading the Jaguars with 17 points, three rebounds, and one steal on an impressive 8-of-11 shooting (73-percent field goal percentage).

Lorenzo Saraum also contributed double figures with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while veteran guard Jay Deiparine added nine points. Team captain Elmer Echavez Jr. and Felvic Dorado rounded out the balanced attack with eight points each.

Earl Laniton led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Keaton Clyde Taburnal added 12, and Redjhee Recimiento contributed 10 points. Despite these efforts, the Mustangs, currently holding a 1-4 record, struggled to keep pace and now sit in seventh place in the standings, virtually ending their campaign this season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP