Sara: OVP officials skipped House probe due to anniversary preps

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said some Office of the Vice President (OVP) officials skipped House of Representatives hearings due to activities of her office’s anniversary.

Earlier, four OVP executives who skipped the House of Representatives’ committee hearings on good government and public accountability have been cited for contempt and ordered arrested.

“Doon sa mga hindi naka-attend, may tatlo doon na hindi naka-attend dahil sa activities ng OVP anniversary,” Duterte said in a press conference on Monday.

Three officials failed to attend the hearings die to activities related to the OVP anniversary.)

“Marami sa mga personnel na nasa central office nagpunta sa satellite offices dahil ang lahat ng satellite offices meron silang thanksgiving, ibat-ibang activities ng thanksgiving,” she added.

(Many central office personnel visited satellite offices which had various thanksgiving activities.)

Duterte said OVP will celebrate its 89th anniversary on November 15.

House lawmakers believe the four individuals who repeatedly skipped the hearings would have been instrumental for the panel’s investigation regarding the alleged misuse of public funds by offices under Duterte, namely the OVP and previously, the Department of Education.

