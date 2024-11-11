Motorcycle rider killed by falling rock in Naga City, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A motorcycle rider was killed after he was hit by a falling rock as he was traversing the road in Sitio Palanas, Brgy. Inayagan in Naga City, Cebu at around 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11.

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Fabolar, a 26-year-old resident of Brgy. Capitol Site in Cebu City.

Inayaan Barangay Councilor Boy Tablate said that Fabolar sustained injuries on the right side of his body.

ALSO READ:

Landslide triggered by rain renders Cebu road impassable

17-year-old girl dies as riprap wall collapses in Brgy Tisa, Cebu City

2 hurt due to falling rock in Mountain Province

Tablate said that the fallen rock came from an elevated area located beside the road.

“Nahagbongan sa bato, unya kusog man ang dagan sa bato,” Tablate said.

Tablate said barangay officials are yet to determine where the rock came from since there is no ongoing quarry operation in Sitio Palanas.

He said that the area where the rock came from was also uninhabited.

Tablate said that Fabolar came from work and was passing by the area on his way home to Cebu City when the rockfall happened. But he is yet to determine the victim’s work place.

He said that Fabolar was already dead when he brought to the Minglanilla Provincial Hospital.

“Na-hemorage siguro siya kay ang iyang tiyan niburot man,” Tablate added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP