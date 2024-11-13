‘Sigbin’ bones in Cebu most likely from cat – experts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The skeletal remains found in an ancestral home in Talisay City that was believed to be from a ‘sigbin’ likely belonged to a cat.

CDN Digital interviewed experts here to identify the bones discovered in the ceiling of an ancestral house in Brgy. Poblacion, Talisay City which many believed may have been remains of a sigbin, which is a mythical creature.

Dr. Alice Utlang, a known animal welfare advocate and head of the Cebu City Division of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, said that the bones that was said to be of a ‘sigbin’ most likely belonged to cat.

When presented with the photos, Utlang, however, said that the remains lacked other bone parts.

Nevertheless, she pointed out that the front area of the skeleton suggested that the creature was a feline.

“Ug naa ang scapula or shoulder blade ma klaro gyud na iring,” she added.

Another private veterinarian from Liloan also confirmed that the skeleton belonged to a cat.

Photos and videos of two skeletal remains of still unidentified creatures had been circulating on social media recently.

They were found inside the ceiling of a 100-year-old house in Brgy. Poblacion, Talisay City.

The house owner, a certain Ray Cervantes, told the media in an earlier interview that he did not know which creature the skeletons belonged.

He also said it was his helper, who found the skeletons at the ceiling of their house.

When he presented them to an elderly, the latter reportedly told him that the bones belonged to a sigbin.

The skeletons in question had two long hind legs.

A sigbin is a goat-like creature in Philippine mythology that sucks blood from shadows and kills children for their hearts. It can become invisible, clap its ears, and whip its tail. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

