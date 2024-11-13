Cebu City shooting: Man mistaken as police informant killed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 13,2024 - 03:21 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 20-year-old man was shot dead by two assailants in an alleyway in Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Wednesday dawn, November 13.

Authorities suspect that the deceased victim was mistaken by the gunmen as a police informant.

The victim was identified as John Michael Ybañez, 20, unemployed and a resident of Brgy. Mabolo in Cebu City.

Mabolo police, in a report, revealed that the fatal shooting incident happened at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

After receiving a report about the incident at around 1:40 a.m., police officers went to the area to investigate.

Ybañez was found lifeless on the ground with gunshot wounds on his body.

Initial investigation showed that there were two assailants responsible for the victim’s death.

One of them was identified as Erwin Torrejos, who is also from Brgy. Mabolo.

After shooting the victim, Torrejos and his accomplice allegedly fled towards the interior portion of Sitio Cabantan, Barangay Luz.

When medical responders arrived at the crime scene, they declared Ybañez dead as he had no pulse or signs of breathing.

His cadaver was then brought to a funeral homes along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City to be subjected to an autopsy.

Authorities believed that the suspects might have thought of the victim as a police informant, which was why he was targeted.

As of this writing, a manhunt operation has been launched by local law enforcers to apprehend the suspects and determine the motive behind the killing of Ybañez.

