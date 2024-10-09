Inayawan shooting: Suspect caught with ‘shabu,’ firearm

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who is believed to be responsible for a shooting incident that happened in Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City five months ago, was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening, October 8.

But his arrest was made based on the discovery of 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68, 000 and an unlicensed . 38 caliber revolver from his possession.

Jestoni Mañacap alias “Toni” was arrested in Sitio Dumpsite in Brgy. Inayawan at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a report, Inayawan police said that they received a tip from a resident on the presence of the armed suspect in their area. Mañacap is from the neighboring Sitio Bagong Silang.

Responding officers, nabbed Mañacap and found the shabu and revolver in his possession.

Inayawan shooting suspect

During the follow up investigation, law enforcers learned that Mañacap was listed as a high value individual (HIV) and was the suspect in the shooting of Kimjohn Delgado, 35, last May 15, in Sitio Bag-ong Paglaum, also in Brgy. Inayawan.

Police said that Delgado was having dinner at a neighbor’s house when Mañacap allegedly approached him from behind and shot him using a firearm of still undetermined caliber.

Mañacap fled while Delgado was brought to the hospital.

Inayawan police said that Delgado was the one who identified Mañacap as his attacker.

Mañacap is detained at the custodial facility of the Inayawan Police Station as of this writing. For now, police are preparing for the filing of charges for the illegal possession of drugs and loose firearms against him.

