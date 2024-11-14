Ellen Adarna shares baby bump photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For nine months, this celebrity was able to keep her pregnancy in a total hush and surprised everyone when she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Ellen Adarna-Ramsay finally shared some videos and photos of her baby bump with her first child with husband, Derek.

The Cebuana celebrity gave birth last October to their little girl, Liana.

Ellen took to her Instagram and shared her pregnancy journey through videos and photos.

She said that she prayed for this pregnancy to be private and stress-free.

“I prayed for a stressfree, quiet and peaceful pregnancy and God gave it ❤️🙏🏻🧎🏻‍♀️‍➡️The only Bump photos / videos i have during this pregnancy,” she said.

In one of the photos, Elias, Ellen’s son with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz, is seen kissing her belly.

And it’s no surprise Elias was indeed a sweet big brother to his little sister.

In the post, Ellen also thanked her husband, Derek.

“Dear husband @ramsayderek07 thank you for just letting me be, letting my pregnant hormones be – psycho (not the other way around) and for always reassuring me that im still loved even when im not so lovable (yes, he wrote that love note),” she said.

Ellen, known for her authenticity and humor, even thanked her ob gyne for being patient with her when she wanted to be induced already.

It can be remembered that the couple suffered from a miscarriage last year.